Shusha hosts Scientific meeting called "Shusha Summit of Cardiovascular Surgeons"

14 April 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

A scientific meeting called "Shusha summit of cardiovascular surgeons" is being held in Shusha, organized by the Society of Cardiovascular Surgery of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Health, TABIB and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, Azernews reports.

This is the first scientific meeting held in our territories freed from occupation after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the relevant state institutions, doctors working in the field of cardiovascular surgery and cardiology in our country take part in the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz