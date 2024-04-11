Azerbaijan extradites criminal cell leader to Kazakhstan

11 April 2024 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

With collaboration from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Financial Monitoring Agency successfully extradited a suspect from Azerbaijan for criminal prosecution, specifically for the creation and leadership of an organized criminal group, Azernews reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 2018, the suspect took over direct leadership of a criminal cell that smuggled consumer items into Kazakhstan while also dodging customs and taxes. This cost the Kazakhstani economy more than 4 billion tenge ($8.8 million).

"Following the crimes, the suspect fled and was added to a worldwide wanted list. Authorities then tracked down the culprit within Azerbaijan's borders. The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office granted the extradition request from the Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan," the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan said.

It was highlighted that the suspect is being housed in an investigative isolator in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

"The accused faces a seven- to twelve-year prison sentence, as well as asset confiscation. Notably, in December 2019, the court in the Mangystau region convicted twelve individuals involved in the same organized criminal group to varied terms," the press service added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz