State Border Service: Border patrol agent wounded as result of gunfire opened from Armenian Armed Forces

10 April 2024 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

On April 10, around 15:20, it was discovered that two individuals from the direction of Nerkin Khnzoresk village of Armenia, opposite the positions of the frontier troops of the the State Border Service located in the Jijimli settlement, violated the state border, crossing approximately 300 meters into Azerbaijani territory, with about 200 heads of small livestock, Azernews reports, citing the Press Center of the State Border Service.

Shots were fired from the combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces towards our border patrol, which prevented the violation of the state border, resulting in the injury of First Lieutenant Rovshan Mammadov.

The military serviceman was evaculated to a medical facility without delay.

Currently, the operational situation remains stable and under the control of Azerbaijani units.

The full responsibility for this latest provocation by the Armenian side squarely falls on the military-political leadership of Armenia.

