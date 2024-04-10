Baku to host meeting of religious leaders - Armenian Catholicos may also be invited

10 April 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

At the end of this year, a meeting of religious leaders will be held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Haji Allahshukur Pashazade as saying in an interview with local journalists.

He said that the issue of inviting Catholicos of Armenians II Gareghi to the meeting will be considered.

"He did not pretend that I would invite him to Baku. I once invited him to Azerbaijan, and he came here and participated in a religious conference. Today, the Armenian Church, led by the Armenian Catholicos, is promoting revanchism all over the world.

Today, there is no agreement that Azerbaijan has liberated its lands. They still do not agree that Garabagh is Azerbaijani land. We suggested that he accept it. Life goes on, one day he will understand it," Allahshukur said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz