Amir of State of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

8 April 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Amir of the State of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It gives me pleasure, on the occasion of your re-election for a new term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to you, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, our sincere greetings and congratulations, coupled with our best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal good health and well-being, more prosperity and progress of your country and its brotherly people, as well as for steadily enhancing the bilateral relations between our two countries.

With my highest consideration.

Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

Amir of the State of Qatar

---

