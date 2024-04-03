Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker meets with governor of St. Petersburg

3 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with the delegation from St. Petersburg, Russia headed city governor Alexander Beglov.

The sides underlined that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are based on good neighborliness and mutual understanding, and these relations cover many areas. They particularly highlighted the significance of the personal rapport between the heads of state in driving forward bilateral cooperation.

The sides also noted that the Milli Majlis maintains close cooperation with both the Federation Council and the State Duma, with mutual visits and positive dialogues contributing to the ongoing development of these relations.

Governor Alexander Beglov reminisced about his previous visit to Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and the city of St. Petersburg.

The governor spoke warmly of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, adding that today President Ilham Aliyev continues the political course founded by the great leader of Azerbaijani people with great success. He reminded that the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was celebrated last year in St. Petersburg.

---

