Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Congolese counterpart

2 April 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomed his counterpart.

Happening now: Tête-à-tête meeting has started between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 @Bayramov_Jeyhun & Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Congo 🇨🇬 Jean-Claude Gakosso. pic.twitter.com/ZyBkvbuGe2 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 2, 2024

