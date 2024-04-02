Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Congolese counterpart
Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomed his counterpart.
Happening now: Tête-à-tête meeting has started between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 @Bayramov_Jeyhun & Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Congo 🇨🇬 Jean-Claude Gakosso. pic.twitter.com/ZyBkvbuGe2— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 2, 2024
