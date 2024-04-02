Azernews.Az

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Congolese counterpart

2 April 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)
Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomed his counterpart.

