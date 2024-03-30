Human remains found in Khojaly

30 March 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

On March 29, human remains belonging to 3 people were found in Khojaly city, Azernews reports.

The Khojaly district prosecutor's office received information about the discovery of bone fragments and remains believed to be human buried during the excavation works carried out as part of the major restoration and construction works near the water reservoir located in the part of the city titled Galaderesi of liberated Khojaly.

In order to fully identify the human remains buried in the area, the State Commission on Prisoners and Missing, Hostaged Citizens by the General Prosecutor's Office, the Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health, the Public Legal Entity of the Ministry of Health, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC) with the participation of employees of the Azerbaijan Representation, the bone fragments discovered by inspecting the scene were taken in the appropriate manner for the purpose of conducting expertise and laboratory examinations, as well as other necessary procedural actions were performed.

