French national and two foreigners caused damage to Baku metropolitan

30 March 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Three foreign nationals broke into the Baku metropolitan depot covertly, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The citizens of Australia, New Zealand, and France, who were in Azerbaijan as tourists, secretly entered the depot where the trains stopped, painted several wagons, and caused damage to the property. Those persons were identified and detained by police officers.

The amount of damage caused by research was determined at 4850 manats (2852.94 US dollars).

---

