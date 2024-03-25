Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan widely celebrates Novruz holiday

25 March 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan widely celebrated Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani diaspora has organized festive events on the occasion of Nowruz holiday in different regions of Kazakhstan. As every year, yurts were built and festive tables were decorated in the cities of Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Turkestan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau, Temirtau, Taldikurgan, Kurday, Shu, Taraz regions. Various dishes of our national cuisine were demonstrated in the corners of Azerbaijan established on the occasion of the holiday, and exhibitions related to the culture of our country were organized.

Diaspora leaders speaking at holiday events talked about the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in preserving our national values ​​and Novruz traditions. The events also emphasized the importance of existing relations between the two brotherly nations, which are connected by historical roots, and the importance of joint activities in the direction of promoting our common values.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz