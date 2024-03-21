District-wide event held in Gazakh on occasion of Novruz holiday [PHOTOS]

21 March 2024 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

With the joint organization of the Gazakh District Executive Authority and the Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Culture Department's representative office in the Gazakh region, "Spring, I want you from the beginning, from the building!" a district-wide event was held.

According to Azernews, a holiday bonfire was lit in the large square in front of the Culture Center, bonfires were installed, carpets were laid, items reflecting our traditions were displayed, shakerbura, baklava and malted khonchas, which are symbols of Nowruz, were pleasing to the eye.

District management, management, enterprises and organizations' collectives, members of martyr's families, veterans, young people, representatives of the district community took part in the holiday event.

Kosa, Kechel, Bahar gizi and trumpeters congratulated the event participants on the occasion of the holiday and had an egg fight with them. The participants entered the village to the sound of "Cangi". Ghazan Khan welcomed the guests in the village, conveyed holiday greetings and introduced them to the alachis.

At the festive event, Dede Gorgud congratulated the participants on the occasion of Novruz holiday and conveyed his good wishes. The holiday bonfire was lit, young people in national costumes went "Yalli" around the hearth.

Then, in the foyer of the Culture Center, there was an introduction to the handicrafts and paintings of the members of the Kazakh State Art Gallery and the Kazakh District Children and Youth Development Center associations.

The festive event continued with a concert program in the large hall of the Culture Center.

Colorful speeches prepared by the Culture Center on the occasion of Nowruz holiday were included in the event. The "Novruz" composition performed by the "Goyazan" instrumental ensemble prepared by Vahid Hoja was met with applause. "Bayram evenings" performed by the talented young Muhammad Budagov, "We are a Turkish child" by singers Nijat Zeynalli, "Shur" classification by Gultekin Huseynova, the song presented by the "Yurd" vocal group, "Come, don't be stubborn" performed by Vusal Osmanli, "Come, don't be stubborn" performed by Gulnar Madatova Banovsha", "Azerbaijan" performed by Ramal Vilayetoglu, "Sameni" performed by Vugar Mehdiyev, "Popuri" performed by Zemane Darvish, saz airs performed by Ashiq Samir Celaloglu and Ashiq Yashar Gülümjanov gave pleasant moments to the participants of the holiday event.

The dance number presented by the "Buta" dance group, the poetry contributions of Gulara Hasanli and Shahyeddin Hasanli, the children of the brother of the martyr of the Patriotic War Babek Hasanov, added a pleasant note to the event.

---

