Baku Initiative Group to support New Caledonia at ICJ

27 February 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) will support New Caledonia in the UN International Court of Justice. Azernews reports that this was told at the international conference "Decolonization: New Renaissance," held on the initiative of BIG in Istanbul.

The main goal of the Baku Initiative Group, established in 2023 as an international NGO, is to support the struggle against colonialism and neo-colonialism.

Baku Initiative Group has once again demonstrated its support in this crisis period of New Caledonia's political history and will continue its activities in regional and international organisations, especially at the level of the International Court of Justice.

Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement is coming to an end. After the end of this process, activities against neo-colonialism will be carried out by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG). Azerbaijan's struggle against neocolonialism will continue within the framework of norms and principles of international law.

The official opening ceremony of the Baku Initiative Group's office was held in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The group was established by participants of the conference "Towards the Total Elimination of Colonialism" held on July 6, 2023, in Baku within the framework of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supports the struggle for the liberation of peoples living in different regions of the world and still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

