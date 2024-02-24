Dean of ADA University says Azerbaijan and Italy enjoy potent relations

24 February 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Italy have very strong relations, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences of ADA University, Matteo Vittuari said during the Italian-Azerbaijani Horticultural Exhibition, Azernews reports.

"Not only ADA University, but also several Italian universities, such as the University of Bologna, Milan Polytechnic University, Politecnico di Milano, Politecnico di Torino, Università di Luis, and La Sapienza University of Rome, are involved in the Italo-Azerbaijani University project. This program requires strong collaboration between our countries' educational institutions, as well as cooperation between businesses and other stakeholders. The program members represent a variety of corporations, municipal governments, ministries, and research organizations," he noted.

The dean stressed the importance of today's events at ADA University for Azerbaijan-Italy agricultural cooperation, as well as the value of technology and innovation in this sector.

"Given the staging of COP29 in Azerbaijan, attention should be paid to the contribution of the agriculture sector to the country's environmental sustainability and social development," Matteo Vittuari added.

Meanwhile, the Italian-Azerbaijani Horticultural Exhibition took place as part of the closing ceremony for the Baku module of the Sustainable Horticultural Systems certification program, which was presented jointly by ADA University and Bologna University.



About 20 Italian and Azerbaijani horticulture companies participated in the exhibition, which was organized for the first time by ADA University and the Italian exhibition McFruit, with support from the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), Caspian Agro, and the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO).

