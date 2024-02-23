Committee meetings continue at 14th Plenary Session of APA in Baku

23 February 2024 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Baku on February 23 continues its work with committee meetings, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the plenary session there is a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, moderated by Vugar Bayramov.

The agenda of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs included 13 issues:

1. Draft Resolution on measures to promote cultural diversity and protect cultural heritage in Asia;

2. Draft Resolution on "Asian Integration through Information and Communication Technologies";

3. Draft Resolution on Cooperation on Health Equity in Asia;

4. Draft Resolution of Asian Parliamentarians on Combating Corruption;

5. APA draft resolution on women parliamentarians;

6. Draft Resolution on promoting dialog and harmony among followers of world religions;

7. Draft Resolution on Legal and Legislative Cooperation to Combat Smuggling of Cultural Resources in Asia;

8. Draft Resolution on Effective Cooperation in Combating Drug Trafficking in Asia;

9. Draft Resolution on Promoting Quality Development of Children and Youth for a Sustainable Society in Asia;

10. Draft Resolution on Ageing Society in Asia;

11. Draft resolution on human development in Asia;

12. Draft resolution on tourism cooperation in Asia;

13. Draft decision on the Commission (postponed).

