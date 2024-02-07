Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers approves Charter of Garabagh University

7 February 2024 12:49 (UTC+04:00)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Charter of the Garabagh University.

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, has signed a decision in this regard, Azernews reports.

The activities of the university will be as follows:

- training of specialists with higher education of a wide profile in educational programs of individual specialties on the basis of complete secondary education and secondary specialised education at the undergraduate level;

- more in-depth study of individual areas of specialisation for scientific research or professional purposes at the master's level;

- training of highly qualified scientific personnel at the doctoral level, advanced training and obtaining academic degrees;

- implementation of secondary and additional education programs;

- conducting research in various fields and areas of science.

