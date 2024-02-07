Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers approves Charter of Garabagh University
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Charter of the Garabagh University.
The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, has signed a decision in this regard, Azernews reports.
The activities of the university will be as follows:
- training of specialists with higher education of a wide profile in educational programs of individual specialties on the basis of complete secondary education and secondary specialised education at the undergraduate level;
- more in-depth study of individual areas of specialisation for scientific research or professional purposes at the master's level;
- training of highly qualified scientific personnel at the doctoral level, advanced training and obtaining academic degrees;
- implementation of secondary and additional education programs;
- conducting research in various fields and areas of science.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz