Through the e-Police mobile app people can get conviction certificate with a single click

4 February 2024 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Through the E-Polis mobile application, it is possible to get the certificate of conviction with one click, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told that for this, it is necessary to go to the New applications section in the application and click on the Certificate of Conviction section. For a new application, you first select the station where you will apply and press the Next button. After reading the personal information here, you just need to mark the application as read and press the Finish button.

Thus, it is possible to get a certificate of conviction with an electronic signature without going anywhere.

The document obtained through E-Polis will be accepted as an official document by all other agencies.

E-Polis mobile application can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play.

