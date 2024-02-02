Enhancing accessibility: National Art Museum presents project for visually impaired people [PHOTOS]

2 February 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum enhances accessibility and promotes awareness and inclusivity within the community.

The museum has recently launched a new project specifically designed for visually impaired people, Azernews reports.

The project "Art without Borders" provides an enriching and immersive experience for all visitors, regardless of their visual abilities.

One of the key features of the museum's new project is the inclusion of Braille descriptions for selected art pieces.

Speaking at the project's presentation, the director of the National Art Museum, Shirin Malikova, outlined that the project has been created in partnership with the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, and the Azerbaijan Visually Impaired Society.

The event was held within the exhibition "Western Azerbaijani Art in Our Cultural Memory". The exhibition includes paintings, graphics, works of fine and decorative arts, photographs, historical documents, numismatics, and other exhibits from the collections of the National Art Museum, the National Carpet Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the Gallery of Solar Carpets.

"For the first time in the country's museum history, tactility was applied in the field of visual arts. The exhibition features several portraits by Mirza Gadim Iravani in painting and graphic styles, as well as Russian artist Nikolay Grushev's relief models "Iravan Sardar Mosque". Information about the art works is provided to the exhibition visitors in Braille," said Shirin Malikova.

People's Artist and Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Professor Natig Aliyev, stressed the importance of implementing continuous projects in the direction of involving physically disabled persons in museum life and the social and cultural environment.

Director of DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Centre Nigar Mammadova gave information about the centre and pointed out that there are 14 directions of activity there.

She stressed that the works are being carried out in the centre in the field of social protection of socially sensitive population groups, and extensive projects are being implemented in the direction of their active integration into society.

Chairman of the Visually Impaired Society, Samyar Abdullayev, noted that it is desirable to hold more such projects.

At the end, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition "Western Azerbaijani Art in Our Cultural Memory".

