Cultural Capital of Islamic World gets ready for major events [PHOTOS]

29 January 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is scattered with centuries-old monuments that represent the Islamic world's legacy.

Known as the masterpieces of Eastern architecture, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which stand as symbols of Shusha's religious heritage, have always been fascinating with their ancient past.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha city has been designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was highlighted at the 11th meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee (IWHC), operating under ICESCO, where ten examples of Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage were inscribed in the Islamic World Heritage List.

On November 21, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree on measures related to declaring the city of Shusha the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

In connection with Shusha being named the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024, the city will host the Festival "Common Table of Islamic Countries" and an international conference on tourism development in the Islamic world.

Additionally, an ICESCO conference dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage will be held, along with a round table and exhibition focusing on the lost examples of intangible cultural heritage in the Islamic world.

Moreover, an exhibition and camp of artists and photographers from Islamic countries will be organized in Shusha within the Action Plan, approved by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Azerbaijan's membership in ICESCO has played a crucial role in promoting cultural exchange and preserving the nation's diverse heritage.

The Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024 will also host many large-scale sports events.

Films that reflect the historical monuments of Shusha and its role in the Islamic world will be demonstrated as well.

The official opening ceremony of the year 2024, the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World, is scheduled for May.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the special mission of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region and the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha were given the necessary instructions.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz