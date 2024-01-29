Azerbaijanis in Czech Republic protest against Armenian mine terror [PHOTOS]

29 January 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

On January 28, a cultural action of Azerbaijanis living in this country was held on one of the central squares of the Czech capital Namesti Republika (Náměstí Republiky), Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The action aimed to draw public attention in this European country to the problem of Armenia's mine terror, the devastating consequences of the Armenian occupation in the territory of Azerbaijan, the double standards of several European states about Azerbaijan, and the hopes of the Western Azerbaijani Community. The action was initiated and organized by the Union of Czech Azerbaijanis.

The action was attended not only by representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora but also by Czech citizens who share our concerns.

Head of the organisation, Farid Amiraliyev, said in an interview with Azertac that Azerbaijanis living in the country through such actions inform both the Czech public and citizens of third countries living here about the injustice faced by our people during the years of occupation, which continues at present.

The participants in the action handed out booklets and leaflets to passersby on the square and answered their questions. Photos reflecting Armenia's mine terror, as well as the 30-year occupation, recently ended by the victorious army of Azerbaijan, were presented on easels.

Attempts by the Armenian Diaspora to have the action cancelled at Prague City Hall proved futile.

