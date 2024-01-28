MoD: Azerbaijani serviceman injured in Garabagh anti-terror measures dies from injuries

28 January 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani military serviceman Gasimov Hajiali Tahir oglu, who was seriously injured while Azerbaijan was carrying out local anti-terrorist measures and fell into a coma, died in the medical institution where he was being treated in Baku.

It was reported that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences to the family of the martyred serviceman.

To fulfill the requirements outlined in the Trilateral Statement, measures were taken in Garabagh economic region from September 19 to September 20, 2023, with the aim of preventing significant provocations, disarming and removing Armenian armed units from Azerbaijani territories, dismantling their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of civilians returning to the liberated areas, as well as civil servants involved in reconstruction efforts, and restoring the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan. These actions were carried out as part of local anti-terrorist operations.

