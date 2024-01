28 January 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Vehicle Recycling Fund has been established as a part of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and Clean City Open Joint Stock Company were assigned to resolve issues arising from this order.

The order comes into force on February 1, 2024.

