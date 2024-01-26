Foreign media: 60 % of France's economic ties with the region belong to Azerbaijan

26 January 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

An article by Italian journalist Francesco De Palo published in the newspaper "Formiche" highlighted the topic of recent developments between France and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan accounts for 60 per cent of France's economic ties with South Caucasus countries, meaning that a one-off break in relations between the two countries would affect Paris' interests both in Baku and in the region as a whole."

It was noted that in response to the resolution of the Upper House of the French Parliament, which only reflects the position of the Parliament and has no binding executive force (calling for the application of economic sanctions against Azerbaijan), the Ministry of International Relations and Interstate Relations - Committee on Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis ordered to expel all French companies, including Total, from the country.

The author suggests that this could seriously affect France's economic interests in the South Caucasus.

De Palo emphasized that if sanctions are imposed on Azerbaijan, Baku will not hesitate to refuse cooperation with any French business, and all companies, including Total, which is involved in numerous projects such as Absheron field on the Caspian Sea or Baku-Tbilisi, Ceyhan oil pipeline project will drive French companies out of the country.

