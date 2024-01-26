Azerbaijan plans to plant 5 million trees in Green World Solidarity Year

26 January 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

It is planned to plant 5 million tree and shrub saplings in the country as part of the Green World Solidarity Year.

Azernews reports that Deputy Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Vugar Karimov said this at the meeting of the working group on environmental issues held in Zangilan.

According to him, most of the work will be carried out by the ministry itself:

"Of course, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will plant about 3 million trees. The trees will be planted in our forestry farms, in the Absheron region, and in the territories freed from occupation. 2 million will be planted by the country's executive authorities, and representative offices and it is on other executive bodies. We have enough planting materials and can provide 5 million plantings."

It should be noted that 2024 was declared the Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

