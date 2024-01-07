Mukhtar Babayev is appointed COP29 President

7 January 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to appoint Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev as the President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the 6th session of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6).

As per the order, Mukhtar Babayev was authorised to form a team of representatives responsible for preparations for the COP29, CMP 19 and CMA 6, and for the implementation of the presidency.

The order underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to perfectly organize COP29 and achieving successful and triumphant results for Azerbaijan and humanity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz