Innovation & Digital Development Agency held a meeting dedicated to the results of 2023

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry held a meeting dedicated to the results of 2023, as well as the presentation of the "digital leadership" program, Azernews reports.

The event was publicly announced by the head of the Agency, Inara Valiyeva.

She informed the representatives of various state institutions about the "digital leadership" program and emphasized the importance of ensuring efficiency in the management and integration of government information resources. This program envisages a rapid transition to digital government, development of the field, efficient coordination of the activities of relevant state bodies in this direction, and strengthening of international competitiveness.

Then, the advisor of the Agency, Shahin Aliyev, gave a presentation on the work done by the agency this year. At the event, the Agency's "Digital Academy" Alexey Gusev, director of the program, informed the participants of the meeting about the conclusion of the "Leader on Digital Transformation" training.

Within the framework of the event, a workshop was held in the form of teams on "Digitalization 2024: Opportunities and Challenges" among leading representatives in the field of ICT from state institutions. The workshop was moderated by Ms. Tamara Srzentic, former Minister of Public Administration, Digital Transformation and Media of Montenegro. Teams from different state institutions with 7-8 representatives participated in the workshop held in a round table format.

The essence of the workshop is to encourage group communication and decision-making in which ideas are collected, structured, and prioritized goals, recommendations, and action plans are formulated to focus on the problem and its possible solutions. During the workshop, skills were developed in teamwork, communication, benefiting from the ideas of team members, strategic planning, managing changes and challenges, developing values, and improving products and services.

