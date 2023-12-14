Information on births to be entered into SAMHI electronic information base

14 December 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Information on births will be entered into the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) electronic information base. Amendments have been made to the Criteria of Live Births. The Chairman of the Board of the Ministry of Health, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev signed the relevant decree, Azernews reports.

According to the amendment, medical institutions subordinated to TABIB must immediately transfer information on births to the electronic information base of the SAMHI rather than the Ministry of Health.

---

