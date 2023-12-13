Moscow is ready to accept negotiations on settlement between Baku and Yerevan

13 December 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that Russia expresses readiness to hold talks on the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and hopes that Baku and Yerevan will take into account the relevance of Moscow's proposal, Azernews reports.

"Our proposal to hold peace negotiations on the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Moscow platform represents an open initiative for our partners from Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that Baku and Yerevan remember this," Galuzin emphasized.

Deputy added that Russia is always ready for such work, answering a question about a possible meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Moscow.

"In the conditions of turbulent geopolitical realities of the modern world, Russian-Azerbaijani relations are not subject to fluctuations of conjuncture. They continue to develop progressively for the benefit of the peoples of our countries," the deputy minister said.

Galuzin expressed conviction that the expansion of the EU civilian observation mission in Armenia does not contribute to the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In his opinion, it will only increase tension in Transcaucasia. The Deputy Minister stressed that such a decision would not be useful for promoting the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and considered it useless to involve the European Union in this context.

Galuzin also noted that the EU's policy in the South Caucasus, aimed at forcing Russia out of the region, brings only tension and distrust.

"We see that the EU's policy in the South Caucasus is aimed solely at forcing Russia out of there while using our achievements in the process of peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the deputy minister stressed.

