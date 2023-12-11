Azernews.Az

Monday December 11 2023

Projects implemented in Garabagh & East Zangazur economic regions presented in COP28 [PHOTOS]

11 December 2023 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Projects implemented in Garabagh & East Zangazur economic regions presented in COP28 [PHOTOS]
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

COP28 presented information on the restoration and reconstruction projects being implemented in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports.

Several meetings of the delegation of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Water Resources Agency took place in the Azerbaijani pavilion within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The Ministry's press service reported that during the meetings the participants were informed about Azerbaijan's water resources, prospects, rehabilitation and reconstruction projects being implemented in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, as well as planned works in the direction of the use of alternative water sources.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Projects implemented in Garabagh & East Zangazur economic regions presented in COP28 [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Projects implemented in Garabagh & East Zangazur economic regions presented in COP28 [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Projects implemented in Garabagh & East Zangazur economic regions presented in COP28 [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more