Iran welcomes joint statement of Azerbaijan & Armenia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasir Kanani said at a press conference held in Tehran today that Iran welcomes the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia, regarding the exchange of prisoners and considers it a desirable and constructive step towards reaching a peace agreement, Azernews reports.

According to Kanani, the joint statement of the two countries confirms the effectiveness of the regional dialogue and mechanisms for resolving issues.

Kanani said achieving sustainable peace in the region is an important factor in creating conditions for cooperation and trust between regional parties.

"Iran hopes that the negotiation process between the two countries will be fruitful. Iran is ready to help the two neighboring countries achieve lasting peace," the Minister said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia made a joint statement on 7 December. According to the statement, the detained servicemen were released. The statement said that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will continue discussions on the implementation of additional confidence-building measures shortly and called on the international community to support the efforts of the two countries, which will contribute to the creation of mutual trust and have a positive impact on the entire South Caucasus region.

