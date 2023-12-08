Azerbaijan, Iraq sign MoU [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Iraqi Federation of Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over scientific, technical and cultural cooperation within the framework of the third session of the Joint Commission on Economy, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the document was signed by Orhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KOBIA, and Adel Aqab Hassan, President of the Federation of Industries of Iraq.

The Memorandum envisages the development of cooperation between SMEs of both countries, mutual information about innovations in the SME sector, exchange of experience in providing them with services, and organization of joint events.

