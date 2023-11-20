NAM conference on women's empowerment starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

20 November 2023 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

The international conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on women's empowerment has started in Baku. Various interactive panel discussions will be organised within the two-day conference, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Board of the State Examination Centre Maleyka Abbaszade, Azerbaijan's first Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, other officials and deputies attended the opening ceremony.

Representatives of 9 international organisations, including the UN, ISESCO, and the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, are taking part in the conference.

Experts from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Russia, Indonesia, Egypt, Venezuela, Palestine, India, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries are also among the participants of the event.

