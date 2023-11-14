International Campaign to Ban Landmines indicates Armenia is mine-producing country

14 November 2023 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines noted that Armenia is a mine-producing country. This was reflected in the draft Landmine Monitor Report prepared by the international organisation, Azernews reports.

It was reported that in previous years the number of mine-producing countries decreased from 55 to 11; however, taking into account that Armenia is also a mine producer, it was found that 12 countries produce mines.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has not joined the Landmine Ban Convention. "It was officially stated that Azerbaijan supports the goals of this Convention but could not join it due to the absence of a peace treaty with Armenia. Despite aggression by Armenia, Azerbaijan has not laid mines.

Since 2005, Azerbaijan has voted in the UN General Assembly to universalize the agreement, has voted annually in support of resolutions, and has repeatedly stated that it does not produce or export anti-personnel mines but carries out demining and continues to conduct mine risk education programmes," the report says.

