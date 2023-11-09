Cinema building inaugurated in Lachin

9 November 2023 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The building of the cinema, which operated in Lachin before the occupation, was restored and started to operate again, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, employees of Baku Landscaping Service LLC, public representatives, employees of law enforcement agencies and military personnel in the Lachin district.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played in the opening cinema building. The memory of the martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence. Speakers at the event talked about the cinema building.

It was reported that the cinema building, which had been completely destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation, was restored in 8 months. The interior of the cinema club building with 230 seats is 350 square meters, the size of the stage is 82 square meters, and the size of the screen is 70 square meters. For the first time, the Azerbaijani film "I am here God" was screened in Lachin. Residents of Lachin welcomed the film presentation in their native homeland with applause.

---

