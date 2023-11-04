Organization of Turkic States is becoming growing force in world

4 November 2023 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

There is already political unity among Turkic states. We showed the clearest example of our military unity in Garabagh. The solidarity we showed in the war for Garabagh was the greatest proof of our unity for the countries of the world. In other words, a message was given to the world that if a state or a nation sees such solidarity, it can achieve results.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made these comments to the media on his return from a visit to Astana, Azernews reports.

The Turkish President said: "The Organisation of Turkic States is becoming a growing force in the world, capable of removing blockages in the international system and offering effective and lasting solutions. We will work harder to build a more inclusive and just world in the future. Because the hope of peace is linked to the Turkish era."

Referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdogan said they will continue their efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.

