Turkish President approves changes to TDT agreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approves the Protocol on Amendments to the Nakhchivan Agreement "On the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States".

According to Azernews, the head of state signed the relevant decision.

The protocol for amending the agreement was signed on November 11, 2022, in Samarkand.

In accordance with Article 21 of the Nakhchivan Agreement signed on October 3, 2009, this Protocol is an integral part of the Agreement and makes amendments and additions to the Agreement in accordance with the established procedure. One of such amendments - by the decision of November 12, 2021, the name of the "Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States" will be changed to the "Organisation of Turkic States" (OTS), and the relevant amendments will be made to the Agreement.

In addition, the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement "On the Financial Situation of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States" was approved. The abovementioned document was signed on November 10, 2022, in the city of Samarkand.

