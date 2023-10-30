Ceremony to honor six heroes of Absheron takes place [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The memorial ceremony of six heroes of Absheron who fell as martyrs during anti-terrorist activities in Garabagh - Arzullayeva Murad Tavakkul, Manafov Giyas Ramil, Eyvazov Vugar Eyvaz, Rahimov Ramil Sujaddin, Balabeyli Elzhan Vasif and Huseynov Sabuhi Mahbub, who rose to the top of martyrdom during the Patriotic War, took place. The 3rd anniversary of Ilyasov Farid Ibad was marked, Azernews reports.

The participants of the ceremony visited the graves of Azerbaijani martyrs on the Second Alley of Honourable Burial and prayed for their souls.

Head of district executive power Abdin Farzaliyev made a speech and said that due to political will, foresight, and determination of victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani people closely united around the "Iron Fist", "brought the enemy to their knees in the Patriotic War, and the 30-year longing for the Motherland ended.

It was noted that despite the fact that Armenia signed the capitulation act after the 44-day war in which our people won, the continuation of terrorist activities of Armenians in Garabagh made the anti-terrorist operations inevitable. Stressing that as a result of these operations terrorists were destroyed and some of them fled to Armenia, the head of the Republic of Azerbaijan said that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was fully ensured and that our people watched the victory of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev raising our flag in Khankendi and Khojaly with pride and pride.

Nizami Zalov, father of Patriotic War martyrs Vidadi Zalov, chairman of the Council of Elders of Apsheron district, made a speech and said the successful anti-terrorist operation showed the strength of our army and ability to carry out any combat operations. Zalov emphasized that our glorious invincible army is ready to prevent all provocations of the enemy and said that the revenge of our martyrs was taken on the battlefield.

The participant of the Patriotic War, Colonel Magerram Gamidov spoke in detail about the terrorist activities carried out by the Armenians both before and after the 44-day Patriotic War and noted that as a result of the successful anti-terrorist activities of our glorious Army, the enemy's provocations were completely prevented and the territorial integrity of our Motherland was fully ensured.

The Colonel stated that the territories liberated from occupation were restored very quickly and our compatriots returned to their homes. If the revanchist groups of the enemy try again to commit terrorism or military provocations, all their initiatives will be destroyed on the spot.

In memory of our martyrs, donation tables were opened and prayers were said for their souls.

