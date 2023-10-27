Azerbaijan offers platform for peace to achieve SDGs

27 October 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2023 and SDG Action Weekend 2023 took place in New York, USA, during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on September 16–19, 2023.

A delegation headed by the minister of foreign affairs was assembled to attend the Summit and provided outstanding representation for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a special appeal to the heads of state and government. During his speech, he emphasized the importance of preparing a global Rescue Plan for People and Planet, paying special attention to the first five goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG1: No Poverty, SDG2: Zero Hunger, SDG3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG4: Quality Education, and SDG5: Gender Equality), and taking appropriate action.

Following the Summit, member states committed to doing all within their power to reach the Sustainable Development Goals announced at the Summit, and the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) adopted a Political Declaration that reaffirmed the commitment of world leaders to the 2030 Agenda and the implementation of the SDGs.

Azerbaijan consistently pays great attention to UN decisions and demonstrates model state behavior in carrying out the recommendations and obligations that stem from these decisions in conformity with realities and the country's Constitution.

The Azerbaijani delegation's successful participation in the Summit's work, speeches, and meetings will open up a number of opportunities and benefits for the future development of cooperation with the UN in the development of the global document.

The Government of Azerbaijan broadly supported the global discussions and the Political Declaration of the SDG Summit and presented a national obligation to SDG Transformation, built on national efforts within the framework of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, the State Program of the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation, the Comprehensive National Financing Framework (CNRF), and the implementation of the Sustainable Finance Roadmap of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Following the September summit, the Third Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue was arranged in Baku. October 24, “UN Day”, was set aside specifically for the dialogue.

The purpose of holding the event on this specific date is to show how much the Azerbaijani government values the celebration of "UN Day", how much it pays attention to it, and how dependable it is in putting the UN's universally endorsed documents into practice.

It should be noted that in order to support the Government of Azerbaijan in implementing national priorities within the framework of the Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Strategy until 2030 and the 2030 Agenda, the series of SDG Dialogues aims to serve as a platform for the main parties: the government, the UN, the private sector, civil society, international financial institutions, and development partners interested in expanding knowledge, applying advanced international experience, and providing innovative solutions.

Every SDG Dialogue focuses on a particular issue, and following the debate, a conceptual approach to the issue is established. Additionally, a policy brief summarizing relevant data and global best practices, as well as a section on useful policy proposals, are included.

Two SDG dialogues have taken place since the series began in November 2022: “Green Transformation in Azerbaijan” and “Towards 2030: Socio-economic Inclusion in Azerbaijan”.

This year's third SDG Dialogue also sought to exchange insights from the Summit's conversations and determine the next steps for accelerating and funding the SDGs in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, our delegations are well-represented at the highest levels, both domestically and abroad, at conferences hosted by UN bodies and UN subcommittees in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

This year, on October 19–20, 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) jointly organized the Regional Conference - the main event of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development (UNECE). The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the MilliMajlis, was represented at the conference at a high level.

Our nation's successful involvement on all platforms shows the international community that Azerbaijan consistently handles global challenges, accomplishments, and all related activities with great consideration and respect.

Assuring a lasting peace in the South Caucasus, expeditiously restoring native Garabagh through the Great Return and the process of reintegrating peoples, and guaranteeing that all peoples live in peace and prosperity are currently Azerbaijan's top priorities.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

