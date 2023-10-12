President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Bishkek Manas International Airport.
The President of Azerbaijan was met by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Japarov and other officials.
