Azerbaijani FM receives Special Representative of EU for the S Caucasus

On October 11, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry noted that at the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the issues of normalization between the two countries, the latest situation in the region, and the steps taken in the direction of the reintegration of the Armenian community in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is interested in the positive outcome of the meetings held through the mediation of international partners, including the European Union, and that after 30 years, a historic opportunity has arisen for the sake of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

In this regard, the importance of avoiding statements and declarations that could lead to revanchism by Armenia, as well as the so-called smear campaign against Azerbaijan, was brought to attention.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the process of registration of local Armenian residents is being continued through the electronic portal.

Also, it was pointed out that the departure of Armenian residents from the territory of Azerbaijan is not related to any forced displacement, and the recent visits of UN officials to the region and the statements made after the visit are a clear example of this.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

