President Ilham Aliyev examined construction progress of Zangilan City Mosque build by Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction progress of the Zangilan City Mosque, which is being built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state was informed about the works carried out in the mosque.

The foundation stone for the mosque constructed in Zangilan was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 26, 2021.

Over the past period, the project of a new mosque was developed and construction started. The construction of the mosque was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of "Pasha Holding" LLC.

Interior and landscaping works are being continued currently. The project is scheduled to be completed in April 2024.

