Concilium over MP’s health has been conducted in accordance with order of Azerbaijan's First Vice President

26 September 2023 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

MP Ganira Pashayeva, who was hospitalized in the Central Clinical Hospital on September 23 due to health problems, is being treated in the intensive care unit, Azernews reports.

From the first day, issues related to the MP's health have been under the control of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are in constant contact with the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and the medical specialists who were involved in the consultation from Turkiye on the instructions of Mehriban Aliyeva. In addition to the Turkish doctor who was invited to Baku, consultations are regularly held with other doctors in Turkiye through the video format.

During the next concilium, Ganira Pashayeva's health condition was assessed once again. New medicaments have been prescribed to the treatment protocols required in the resuscitation conditions of the Central Clinical Hospital.

