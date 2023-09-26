Turkish delegation visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs & Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

26 September 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

On September 26, the delegation led by the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Alley of Martyrs and Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial, Azernews reports.

The delegation first paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijanis, and the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath in front of his grave in the Alley of Honor.

The delegation visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well.

Then the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, commemorated martyrs who lost their lives in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath in front of the Eternal Torch monument.

At the end, the delegation visited the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial monument and placed a wreath at the Memorial.

---

