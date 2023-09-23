Armenian tank shot by Albert Agharunov dismantled and delivered to Baku

23 September 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

During the occupation of Azerbaijani territories in 1992, a tank installed by Armenians at the entrance to the town of Shusha as a "symbol of their victory" was dismantled, Azernews reports.

It was the first tank to attempt to enter the city during the occupation forces' attack on Shusha city.

This tank number 442 was shot down by Azerbaijan's National Hero Albert Agarunov.

After the first Garabagh war, this burnt tank, which was advancing towards Shusha, was restored and installed as a "monument" at the entrance to the town.

Rantik Agarunov, brother of Azerbaijani National Hero Albert Agarunov, said that his family is very happy about this news.

Rantik Agarunov noted: "Yesterday, a friend showed me a picture of the tank. According to him, this tank will be dismantled, brought to Baku and placed in the War Trophies Park. Can there be more good news? Justice has won.

When I was in Shusha last year, I saw this tank from afar. But up close, of course, it was impossible. Albert hit the first Armenian tank that entered Shusha, and our soldiers showed me its location. I will now come and have a closer look at this tank after it is placed in the Trophy Park."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz