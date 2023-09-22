Former ISESCO SecGen sends letter to Azerbaijani President

22 September 2023 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, former Secretary General of ISESCO, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on defeating the armed terrorist militia in Gaarabagh, and force it to surrender its arms.

This new victory is a strong step to make peace and stability prevail in the whole region.

I pray to Almighty Allah to support you and the Azerbaijani people.

Please accept, Excellency, my profound respect and sincere regards.

Sincerely,

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri

Former Director General of ICESCO

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"

---

