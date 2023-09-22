Public hearings on returning to West Azerbaijan to be held in Azerbaijani Parliament

22 September 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

On September 25, the Parliament (Milli Majlis) will host public hearings on the topic “Return to West Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects,” organized by the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Azernews reports.

In the Azerbaijani parliament, the event will discuss the mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands (present-day Armenia), the legal aspects of returning to Western Azerbaijan, the legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues.

The hearings will be attended by deputies of the Milli Majlis, members of the West Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law enforcement agencies, scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz