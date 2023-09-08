Assistant to President: Separatists continue their grey zone status, impeding integration process

8 September 2023 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan was in the process of winning the peace, but unfortunately, what we see from the Armenian side is that they are doing all their best to lose a piece. But we don't want to give it a chance to lose peace."

According to Azernews, this was told by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with i24NEWS ENGLISH, an Israeli-based news agency. Speaking on Azerbaijan-Israel bilateral cooperation, the opening of the Aghdam- Khankendi road, the inadmissibility of the grey zone, illegal military groups on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, as well as regional affairs, H.Hajiyev especially pointed a hindrance in the process of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan actually suggested that Armenia sign a peace treaty and sometimes in diplomatic circles is called like Camp David process. But not a Palestinian track, but a track between Egypt and Israel. Then they change a map of the Middle East. Therefore there is such a suggestion we are working with the US and some other countries that are supporting that process," Hikmat Hajiyev added.

Talking about the next step of Azerbaijan in the peace process, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President said the second track and second layer of that process is the reintegration of Garabagh into the political economic, and social Spectrum of Azerbaijan. He also mentioned the separatist groups that constantly impede this process.

"But unfortunately what we see on the ground there are separatists subordinated to Armenia and financed and also supported by Armenia. They would like to continue their gray zones status and not integrate into Azerbaijan's political social economic life," the Azerbaijani official said.

Hikmat Hajiyev also speaking about the Aghdam-Khankendi road, said that one road is good but two roads is much better.

"Azerbaijan has built new roads and also connecting with the mainland of Azerbaijan and also giving a chance to Garabagh Armenians to communicate with the mainland of Azerbaijan as well. The road is not only one way, there are two ways," he said.

In an answer to the journalist's question, H.Hajiyev also technically explained the benefit of using the latter option.

"Lachin-Khankendi road that connects mainly Armenia to Garabagh. But we also say that there is an Aghdam-Khankendi road. That's flat, more efficient, logistic and transport-wise it has much more capabilities, and it has also direct access to all marketers of Azerbaijan including the all markets of our neighboring countries in a sense Armenians from Garabagh and Armenian residents of Garabagh will have a better chance to communicate internally within Azerbaijan and in some other regional countries as well. Therefore it is an opportunity, and also an opportunity for the integration process. Unfortunately, Armenia says not and thinks it unacceptable and keeps demanding a "gray zone". Armenia holds illegally some ten thousand military and terrorist groups and threatens Azerbaijani civilians with rockets and military capabilities" he emphasized.

