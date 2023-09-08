Ambassador: Azerbaijan is safe country for Jews and Israelis

8 September 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan is a safe country for Jews and Israelis, Ambassador of Israel George Deek said at a conference dedicated to the heritage and culture of Jews in the Northeast Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

"Both countries share an understanding of threats, opportunities, strategic, and regional issues. Azerbaijan is visited by 50,000 Israelis annually," he noted.

Furthermore, Deek emphasized that with the assistance of the big polytechnic institute Teknion Israel Group Ltd., a Cyber Security Center has been established in Azerbaijan.

Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan and Israel have established strong and friendly interstate relations that have evolved into a strategic partnership. The ties between the two countries also encompass the energy sector, demonstrating a robust and multifaceted partnership.

Economic indicators reflect a significant growth in bilateral trade, reaching $1.7 billion dollar (AZN 2.9 billion) In the coming years, both countries will focus on diversifying their trade relations.

Azerbaijan is a country of ten million people located between Russia and Iran. In November 2022, Azerbaijan open an embassy in Israel, and the two countries have since developed strong diplomatic and economic ties.

Azerbaijan is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim-majority world, and the country is a beacon of safety for Jews, with scant antisemitism and no need for security details at synagogues and Jewish schools. The government of Azerbaijan covers the costs of Jewish education, and there are seven synagogues in the country, three of which are in the capital city of Baku.

The locals of Azerbaijan are proud of the country's interfaith harmony, and they are baffled by the antisemitism seen in other countries. Israelis have caught wind of the country's tourist attractions, and many visit during the spring and summer.

George Deek, the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, is the first Israeli Arab Christian to become an ambassador. He grew up in an Eastern Orthodox Christian family in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa. Deek has stated that he is of Armenian heritage through his father's side.

Overall, Azerbaijan is a model of interfaith harmony and a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people. The country has long been a beacon of safety for Jews, and its government and people are committed to preserving and protecting the Jewish community.

Azerbaijan also may be one of the few places on earth where synagogues don't need to lock their doors at night. Aside from that, Azerbaijan is one of the few Muslim nations whose people proudly wave Israeli flags and view the Jewish state positively.

Within the past week, the Israeli-Azerbaijan strategic partnership came under attack when the Massachusetts-based Armenian Weekly published an article denouncing Israel for selling weapons to Azerbaijan, claiming it would be equivalent to Armenia selling weapons to Hamas or Hezbollah.

However, Azerbaijan cannot be compared with terrorist organisations, some of which are backed by Iran, and systematically targets civilian population centers, uses their own people as human shields, and represses women and, minorities. Azerbaijan is a secular, modern nation, which prides itself on promoting religious pluralism and tolerance. It is also willing to make peace with Armenia, once the Second Garabagh War brought an abrupt end to Armenia's illegal occupation of one-fifth of Azerbaijan in violation of four UN Security Council Resolutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz