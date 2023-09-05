Azerbaijani President receives Special Rep of Russia’s MFA for normalisation of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

5 September 2023 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the region, as well as the opening of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads.

The head of state pointed out that despite the fact that the representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were invited to the capital Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan to hold discussions on reintegration issues, they refused.

Igor Khovaev noted that Russia would continue its efforts towards the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz