3 September 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

The action of Armenians living in France to support the separatists in Garabagh resulted in failure, Azernews reports.

A few representatives of Armenians supporting the Karabakh separatists in France gathered in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in this country.

The French police dispersed the Armenian protesters.

