Azerbaijan gives new powers to Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

2 September 2023 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has been given new powers, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

This is reflected in the amendment made by today's decree of President Ilham Aliyev in the "Regulation on the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The Ministry will implement the tariff policy on issues related to the relevant sphere, with the exception of cases determined by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The existing tariffs and fees for services remain valid until the new tariffs and fees for services are approved by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz